Arkansas man arrested following carjacking, pursuit

Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Department##An Arkansas man carjacked this vehicle and then crashed it following a Wednesday morning pursuit. He was arrested on multiple charges.

An Arkansas resident was arrested by McMinnville Police Wednesday morning following a carjacking and pursuit that ended just east of the city on Highway 18 where it intersects with Cruickshank Road.

Brian Anthony Nevels, 25, of Fort Smith - located on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border - was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, according to the custody roster.

The charges are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors.

He is initially being lodged without bail pending arraignment in circuit court.

Police Capt. Scott Fessler said the incident began shortly before 11 a.m. when the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received a call from a child care facility on Northeast Norton Lane.

A caller told the dispatcher an adult male was outside the facility running around and yelling. The facility had gone into lockdown for the safety of the staff and children.

As an officer was arriving in the area, YCOM received a call from an employee of a nearby medical facility on May Lane, reporting that an adult male was in the parking lot threatening parents. That facility also went into lockdown.

That individual was later identified as Nevels, and the caller told the dispatcher he was screaming, yelling and attempting to get into vehicles in the medical center parking lot.

Shortly afterward, Nevels stopped a female as she drove into the parking lot of the medical clinic, got into the passenger side, pushed her out of the vehicle and sped off. The carjacking victim was not physically injured.

Nevels drove away as officers arrived in the area. He crashed through a gate, drove over a landscaped berm and crossed the westbound lanes of Highway 18 in order to go eastbound.

Officers initiated a pursuit that ended when Nevels lost control of the vehicle just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport.

It veered across the westbound lanes of the highway and rolled through a ditch on the north side of the highway, coming to rest on the passenger side. Nevels was taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and additional charges are pending.