Area schools offer meals

Yamhill County school districts are continuing to distribute free “grab-and-go” meals to students who are out of their classrooms through at least April 28.

Districts will offer breakfasts and lunches from pickup sites at schools and, in some cases, community locations such as parks. In other cases, children and parents can access bagged meals from yellow school buses. Check district websites and Facebook pages for sites and times.

By district, grab-and-go meals are being served as follows:

Dayton — Free meals for students will be delivered on bus routes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 10 a.m. Breakfasts and lunches also can be picked up from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

McMinnville — Free meals for all those aged 1 to 18 are available from 11:30 a.m. to noon at elementary schools in McMinnville and Lafayette. They are also distributed on bus routes. See district website, www.msd.k12.or.us, for times and locations.

Newberg — Free lunches for students. Check the district’s Facebook page or web page for times and sites.

Sheridan — Free meals for children 1 to 18 will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. at both Sheridan High School and Faulconer-Chapman School. Grab-and-go meals also will be distributed at bus stops; the schedule is available on the district’s Facebook and web pages.

Willamina — Free meals for children from 1 to 18 years of age will be offered weekdays at several drive-up sites. Children need to be present. Locations and times are: Willamina Elementary, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; River’s Edge RV Park, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Tina Miller Park and Raven Loop, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Willamina Post Office and Grand Ronde Museum, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Wondering Spirit RV Park, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Yamhill-Carlton — Free meals for all school-age kids 1 to 18 while schools are closed. Lunches and breakfast can be picked up between noon and 12:30 p.m weekdays outside the elementary and middle school/high school cafeterias. For more information, send an email to communications@ycschools.org.