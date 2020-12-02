Aquatic center, community center, senior center closed until January

McMinnville Parks and Recreation announced today that its facilities, including the aquatic center, senior center and community center, will remain closed until at least Jan. 2, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recreation sites closed in mid-November when the governor announced a two-week freeze. They will remain closed as authorities work to control the spread of the virus by banning large gatherings, closing some facilities and businesses and encouraging mask wearing and social distancing.

For more information, go to the parks and rec website, www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec.