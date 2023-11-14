Applicants sought for new inclusivity panel

The Oregon Department of Human Services seeks applicants to serve as board members for a newly created advisory group that will serve as a subcommittee within the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services focusing on LGBTQIA2S issues. Board members will advocate for older adults who identify as LGBTQIA2S and help shape state services, and will have a voice in ensuring services and supports provided by the state are equitable, according to a press release from DHS.

Senate Bill 99, which passed earlier this year, created the LGBTQIA2S subcommittee of the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services. (The acronym stands for Lesbian, Gay. Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and Two-Spirit. The plus sign signifies additional identity terms.)

The subcommittee will identify needs and make recommendations on how to improve services, as well as communication from state agencies to LGBTQIA2S older adults. Subcommittee members will advise the Governor as well as all state agencies.

Gov. Tina Kotek will appoint nine Oregonians to serve as board members. Terms on the subcommittee will last three years, but members may be reappointed. The subcommittee will have at least five members who identify as LGBTQIA2S and at least one member must identify as transgender.

To apply, visit the governor’s office listing of boards and commission openings at oregon.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Boards.