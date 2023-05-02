Anthony Alan Fisher 1960 - 2024

Anthony Alan Fisher was born May 31, 1960, and passed away May 17, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Bobbi Fisher; three children; and three grandsons.



Tony was born in California and for the last 24 years resided in McMinnville, Oregon. He enjoyed ATVs, sunshine, spending time with his grandbabies, and a well-maintained yard.



Tony spent the majority of his life providing for his family by doing construction; you've probably driven on a road he's paved. He was known for his witty humor and outlandish sayings. He will be missed by many.