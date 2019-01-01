Another fire razes house at controversial Carlton property

CARLTON -- Firefighters from Yamhill, Carlton, McMinnville and other stations responded to another blaze at the controversial property on the east edge of Carlton just as 2019 began.

This time, the empty house was engulfed in flames. "We are watching the flames from our bedroom window," a nearby resident posted on social media.

A week earlier, in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, a large barn stuffed with hay and equipment burned to the ground. No one was injured.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters have responded to the site in the 7300 block of Hendricks Road, just outside the city, numerous times in the last few months. On Dec. 27, Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies and local police were called to the property on a report of a person threatening others with a gun.

In October, owner Rodger Schneider, 59, was convicted of code violations for solid waste accumulation and allowing people to live in campers and RVs on his property, past the allowed time span.