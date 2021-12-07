Anne Trujillo 1964 - 2021

Former U.S. Army Sergeant Anne B. Trujillo was called to final formation by the Creator on December 7, 2021, at the age of 57, in Salem, Oregon. Anne was born July 8, 1964, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She joined the Army at an early age and served nine years, to include overseas service in Operation Desert Storm.

She lived the last years of her life in the Willamette Valley, working in several occupations and volunteering her time at the American Legion Hall. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Anne leaves behind many dear friends, fellow servicemen and women who will continue to honor her memory.

A memorial remembrance gathering will be held at 1 p.m. January 15, 2022, at the Carlton American Legion Hall. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com