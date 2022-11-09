November 9, 2022 Tweet

Anna Scharf keeps her Dist. 23 House seat

Oregon House District 23 appointee Anna Scharf of Amity will keep her seat in the Legislature.

With 45 percent of votes counted, the Republican Scharf took a 15,173-8,665 lead (60-40 percent) over Kriss Wright in unofficial results from Nov. 8.

Yamhill County voters supported Scharf at a 64-36 percent rate, 6,591 votes to 4,419 for Wright, a Newberg Democrat.

Scharf, a farmer who ran on a platform of strong support for agriculture in her district, was appointed a year ago to fill out the term formerly held by Ron Nearman.

Nearman, an Independence Republican, had been expelled from the Legislature in the summer of 2021 for illegally allowing protesters into the Capitol building. Scharf had also served as an aide to Nearman, and formerly worked as a lobbyist for agricultural concerns.