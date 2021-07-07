Anna Scharf appointed to Dist. 23 seat

Amity Republican Anna Scharf was the clear favorite, receiving 9 of 11 votes, as Dist. 23 county commissioners appointed her Tuesday to complete the term of former legislator Mike Nearman.

In an Oregon first, the Oregon House voted 59-1 last month, Nearman dissenting, to expel the Independence Republican.

Lawmakers removed Nearman because he let far-right demonstrators, some of whom were armed, into the Capitol on Dec. 21 while lawmakers were holding a special session. The Capitol was closed to the public and remains closed.

Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett voted for Nearman in the meeting held in Dallas, county seat of Polk County, one of four counties that make up Dist. 23.

Among those voting for Scharf, who served as Nearman's aide, were Yamhill commissioners Lindsey Berschauer and Casey Kulla.

One vote for John Swanson came from Benton County Commissioer Zan Augerot.

Also considered were Jim Bunn, a former state senator and one-term U.S. Representative, and former Dallas city councilor Micky Garus.

Berschauer said, "Anna has the depth of experience, has navigated the difficult realities of the district, has the support of large grassroots groups and will work hard to keep conservative control." She added that "the ag community has weighed in that Anna will serve them well."

Kulla said Scharf is the applicant "most capable of dealing with things with right away and I have confidence in stepping in right away."

Starrett cited "overhelming support" for Nearman from the District Republican party. "What I want to be is not one of those people who took the voice away from the people. If you don't like what Mike did, then recall him, or don’t vote for him. It’s not our decision. I’m voting for Mike Nearman," she said.

Nearman's place in the public eye is not finished; he faces misdemeanor charges for his actions at the State Capitol.