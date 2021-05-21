Anna "Ann" (Chupp) Yoder 1930 - 2021

Anna “Ann” (Chupp) Yoder passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus from her room at the Rock of Ages Retirement Home in the late afternoon of May 21, 2021. She was 91 years old. Born in Holmes County, Ohio, on May 11, 1930, Ann was the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Yoder) Chupp.

As a young woman, she moved out west to Oregon. In November of 1948, Ann married Elmer Swartzentruber, who passed away a year later. Following Elmer’s death, she met and fell in love with Joseph “Joe” Yoder, who had also lost his spouse several years earlier. The two were married on April 13, 1952, in Amity, Oregon, and they enjoyed a marriage of over 55 years until Joe’s passing on April 17, 2008. Ann enjoyed a full, long, impactful life. A lover of music, in her younger years she sang in a quartet along with Joe. More than anything, Ann loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and church ministry was incredibly important to her. She and Joe spent many years ministering to local communities and helping to establish new churches around Oregon. Ann also served as the president of the ministry, “Women’s Aglow,” for a number of years. Combining her passion for ministry with a love of children, she and Joe later lived in Mexico for four years. There, they ran a children’s home while also raising their own two sons. Ann was an excellent cook and baker, and following her return to the Willamette Valley from Mexico, she opened her own successful bakery, “Ann’s Pie Kitchen,” which operated in Newberg and McMinnville, Oregon. Most of all, Ann loved spending time with family - her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and many extended relatives.

She and Joe moved to Washington state around 1990, where she enjoyed living near both her sons and their families until she returned to Oregon two decades later following Joe’s passing. She also greatly enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and catching up with friends.

Ann will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She exuded warmth but also had a memorable, endearing spunk. Her faith in the Lord Jesus gave her peace and a firm foundation throughout her whole life. She was cherished and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

In addition to husbands, Elmer and Joe, Ann was preceded into eternity by the following siblings, Rudy Chupp, Levi Chupp, Lizzie Chupp, Mattie Schrock, Millie Eicher, Drucilla Chupp, Dema Mishler, Emma Chupp, Benjamin Chupp and Isaac Chupp. She is survived by her siblings, Andrew Chupp and Katie Swartzentruber; and by her children, Ray (Sherie) and Craig (Charee). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Jessica (Jonathan), Joshua (Alyssa), Daniel (Kelsey), Tifini, Mikinzee (Joe), and Dalton; and her six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lori, Molly, Scarlett, James and Ember. Ann’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rock of Ages Retirement Home for their gentle and attentive care over the years.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at Mont Ida Church of the Brethren near Garnett, Kansas. Interment will follow at Amish Cemetery in Garnett. There will also be a future memorial service at Rock of Ages in McMinnville, date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse .org/). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.