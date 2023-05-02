Ann Marie Williams 1948 - 2024

On Friday, December 20, 2024, Ann Marie Williams passed away at the age of 76. She was born March 1, 1948, in McMinnville, Oregon, and was raised in Sheridan, Oregon, where she grew up with her parents, Leonard and Marie Holstad.

Ann graduated from Sheridan High School in 1966. She was a talented athlete and enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. On November 25, 1967, Ann married Kenneth Lamar Williams, also from Sheridan. While Ken went to college, Ann spent her time working for State Farm Mutual. They moved throughout Oregon a handful of times, settling in places such as Eugene, Medford, and Beaverton, where they raised their three boys. Eventually, they moved once more, settling on a farm in Canby, Oregon. She started working for a local plant nursery, but her passion was her farming. When she wasn't working at the nursery, she enjoyed her time raising a variety of animals and tending to her vegetable garden.

After her husband passed, Ann moved back to her childhood home in Sheridan. She loved riding horses, watching Western films, and was best known for her baking, always making sure everyone had their favorite goodies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren, spreading her love and sense of humor.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Marie; her sister, Shirley; and her brothers, Gary and John. She is survived by her brother, Max; sons, Gregory (Angel), Grant (Stephanie), and Gary (Tia); her two grandchildren, Graden and Ayla; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.