Ann Marie Tindle 1955 - 2020

On May 23, 2020, Ann Tindle passed away at the age of 65 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer. Ann was born April 7, 1955, to David and Mary June Tindle in McMinnville, Oregon. She was raised in McMinnville and spent many of her younger years at McMinnville Airport, working at the family business of McMinnville Aviation.

She followed David and Mary June to Bend in 1973. Ann had two marriages in Bend that ended in divorce and always said, “my picker’s broke.” She had no children.

She eventually moved to the Portland area where she had careers as a Realtor for several companies, a mortgage officer for Country Wide and eventually went to work for Jenny Craig, from which she retired after her cancer diagnosis in 2016.

Ann enjoyed listening to the Portland Police Bureau on her Scanner Radio app. She inherited that activity from her mother, who the family called a “Fire Truck Chaser.” Ann was active on Facebook, where she communicated with and kept track of her professional and high school friends as well as her nieces. Both nieces, Kara Hernandez and Kami Tindle-Hardy, are nurses. She was very proud of them and always interested in what they were up to. Kara is a flight nurse in Alaska, and Ann loved tracking Kara’s flights on her FlightAware app.

Ann returned to McMinnville often to visit her many friends that she grew up with. She particularly liked to ride shotgun in her friends’ cars during the “Dragging the Gut Festival” and reminiscing at her high school reunions. As a longtime and avid Oregon Ducks fan, Ann never missed a game, whether it was at Autzen Stadium or on television. Her favorite Duck was Marcus Mariota, whom she jokingly referred to as her “boyfriend."

Ann was preceded in death by both her father and mother, David and Mary June Tindle. She is survived by her Aunt Janet Garner (Bob) of Fernley, Nevada; brother, Alan Tindle of Dallas, Oregon; nieces, Kara Hernandez (Victor) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kami Tindle-Hardy (Jon) of Salem; and five grand-nieces and -nephews.

At Ann's request, there will be no services.

