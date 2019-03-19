Ann Gannon - 1940 - 2019

Ann Gannon, 79, of Newberg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Ann was born January 29, 1940, to James and Leta Richardson in Santa Cruz, California. While residing in the Bay Area, Ann attended Sonoma State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1979. She worked as a career development researcher until retirement in Eureka, California.

Ann enjoyed genealogy, archeology, birds, painting, stamps, jewelry and playing piano. She was an avid reader and owned her own bookstore in Martinez, California. Ann was married to Robert McCloskey, and later, Thomas Dragavon. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Smedley; and sister, Susan Cardenas. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Hess; and grandson, Kyle Hess.

Remembrances can be made to the Breast and GYN Health Project of Humboldt County.