Ann (Graham) Rolander - 1924 - 2018

November 23, 1924 – December 28, 2018

Ann (Graham) Rolander, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, December 28, 2018, at the age of 94.

Ann was born November 23, 1924, in Eugene, Oregon, to Mildred (Bagley) Graham and David Graham, joining older brother, Bill. She grew up and attended school in Eugene.

As a young girl, Ann was active with the Camp Fire Girls, and spent many summers at Camp Namanu on the Sandy River. She loved horseback riding and swimming. Her love of horses and the Camp Fire Girls would be passed to her daughters.

Ann married George M. Rolander on December 5, 1946, in Eugene after graduating from the University of Oregon. Ann and George lived for a few years in Spokane, Washington, then built a home in Portland. Soon, they were joined by daughters, Jessica (Janet) and Sue.

The family moved to San Mateo, California, for a few years, and would soon return and settle in Portland. Ann had worked for the Camp Fire Girls and the American Red Cross.

She was involved with the Camp Fire Girls throughout her life, including as Blue Bird leader and assisting with the preservation and restoration of Camp Namanu. She was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, hosting several luncheons for her sorority sisters through the years.

Ann spent her last years under the wonderful loving care at Pacifica Senior Living in McMinnville.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George; her mother and father; and brother, William B. Graham. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Beathe and Sue Greenhill Sullivan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 4, at Macy & Son. A private interment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery.