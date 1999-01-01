Andrea Brooks 1973 - 2021

Our darling Andrea Honey Brooks is dearly loved and survived by her husband of 21 years, Troy Brooks; sisters, Kristin (Honey) Norwood and Joanna (Honey) Polevia; and parents, Tom and Sharon Honey.

Andrea spent her married life devoted to caring for Troy, who is wheelchair-bound with cerebral palsy. Despite being adorned with challenges in their life, both Andrea and Troy enjoyed participating in Special Olympics over the years and earned several medals in many events.

Andrea’s heart’s delight was reading. A true bibliophile, Andrea’s private collection includes over 1,000 books. She LOVED the library and volunteered at different ones throughout her life, quickly learning the Dewey Decimal System and could locate and return her selections without having to look up where they were.

Andrea was a genuine soul and nothing short of an angel. Her love for others was abundant and unconditional. She was known for her handwritten notes full of encouraging words and affirmations. She had a whimsical sense of humor, a treasured brand of levity like no other. With her pure, kind and loving heart, Andrea embodied Philippians 2:3-4: “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others." Her incandescent spirit brought so much joy to so many.

