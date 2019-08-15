By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Analysis: Mac lacks retail shopping, eateries

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Jeb Bladine

The apartment situation is changing somewhat, as in the past year the city of McMinnville has issued building permits for 186 apartment and townhouse units. Rental charges soon will be impact by the country's first statewide rent control law, approved by the 2019 Oregon Legislature.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable