Amy Asato 1981 - 2023

In loving memory of Amy Lee Asato, born March 30, 1981, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and passed away suddenly November 3, 2023, at the age of 42 due to a chronic heart condition. Amy was the cherished daughter of Fumio Asato of Okinawa, Japan, and Kyong Cha Ha of Seoul, Korea. As a later-in-life-child, Amy shared a special bond with her mother, which continued to flourish throughout her life.

Amy excelled academically as an honor student, earning bachelor's degrees in both psychology and nursing. Her pursuit of a career in nursing led her to "the Mainland" in 2009, where she eventually settled in McMinnville, Oregon. Amy found her true calling in hospice care, working passionately for Brighton Hospice. Her colleagues and patients' families remember her as loyal, compassionate, and possessing a contagious laugh, and always advocating for her patients and families.

Beyond her professional achievements, Amy's greatest joy came from her family. She created a loving home with her soul mate and forever best friend, Kristy, and their three children, Audrey (11), Jovie (six), and Finlee (one). Amy's dream of a large, loving family became a reality, as her house was always open, and everyone was considered family.

Amy's legacy is marked by her passion for entertaining, caring for others, and living life to the fullest. Despite her sudden passing, the stories of her Aloha spirit will endure. Amy is survived by her wife; children; mother; stepfather; and a vast network of friends and family in Oregon and Hawaii who will forever hold dear the memories of this remarkable woman.

Amy will be remembered for her unwavering love, empathetic nature, and her role as a rock to many. Her culinary skills brought people together, and her selflessness in putting others' needs first was a testament to her caring and giving spirit. As she and her family would always say, we’re not here for a long time but a good time. Amy's time may have been short, but the impact of her love and support will resonate for generations. Aloha ‘oe, until we meet again.

Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon, Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Riverwood Ranch, 22100 Riverwood Road, Dundee.

