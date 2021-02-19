Amity woman injured in double-fatal crash near Hebo

An Amity woman was injured and a Newberg man escaped injury in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash east of Hebo on Highway 101 Thursday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP gave this account of the 11 a.m. crash:

A Ford Ranger, operated by Jonathan Moreland, 28, of Tillamook, was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Joshua Brown, 25, of Newberg, who was towing a trailer.

Moreland and a passenger in his vehicle, Jimmie Toll, 46, of Bay City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, Alexis Bacon, 20, of Amity, and Dominic Reeves, 18, of Tillamook, were hospitalized with injuries.

Brown was not injured.

Hwy 22 was closed for about four hours. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire Department, an Oregon Department of Transportation and the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office.