Amity Track Club sends four to national youth championships

All four Warrior athletes qualified in the top-48 of their respective events.

Salang set a personal best in the 13-14 year-old girls shot put. She tossed a throw of 10.21 meters for 18th place. She also nabbed 25th place in the javelin, recording a mark of 24.47 meters.

Tenley notched a mark of 12.49 meters in the 9-10 year-old turbo javelin, finishing 20th overall.

Competing in the 13-14 year-old javelin, Riley placed 20th with an effort of 25.62 meters. She also finished 26th in the girls discus with a mark of 17.84 meters.

Haley qualified in three 17-18 year-old events – the girls hammer, javelin and discus. She placed 26th in the hammer with a throw of 28.37 meters, 27th in javelin with a mark of 29.02 meters and 49th in the discus (30.10 meters).