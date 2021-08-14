By News-Register staff • 

Amity Track Club sends four to national youth championships

JACKSONVILLE – Four Amity Track Club members qualified for the USATF National Championships held two weeks ago in Jacksonville, Florida. Haley Vanderzanden, Riley Vanderzanden, Tenley Vanderzanden and Maile Salang all competed in the Sunshine State at the top youth track and field stage.

All four Warrior athletes qualified in the top-48 of their respective events.

Salang set a personal best in the 13-14 year-old girls shot put. She tossed a throw of 10.21 meters for 18th place. She also nabbed 25th place in the javelin, recording a mark of 24.47 meters.

Tenley notched a mark of 12.49 meters in the 9-10 year-old turbo javelin, finishing 20th overall.

Competing in the 13-14 year-old javelin, Riley placed 20th with an effort of 25.62 meters. She also finished 26th in the girls discus with a mark of 17.84 meters.

Haley qualified in three 17-18 year-old events – the girls hammer, javelin and discus. She placed 26th in the hammer with a throw of 28.37 meters, 27th in javelin with a mark of 29.02 meters and 49th in the discus (30.10 meters).

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented