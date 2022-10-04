Amity pulls away in 4th quarter to top Newport

Reagan Clark led the way offensively for the Warriors, dominating on the ground. On 27 carries, Clark ran for 263 yards and five touchdowns, good for 9.7 yards per carry. Clark also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss on the defensive side of the ball.

The Warriors defense shut down the Newport offense throughout, holding the Cubs just 43 yards of total offense and forcing two turnovers. They also held Newport to 1-10 on third down. Colby Nyseth recovered a fumble and Evan Kerkey grabbed an interception.

Campuzano stressed that the defense thrives when they force the opposition to drive down the field, limiting the big plays. A couple of Warrior turnovers set up the Cubs offense with short fields, but outside of that, Amity was able to prevent any sustained offense.

The game was tied late in the third quarter, but Clark broke off a 44-yard run to set up the go-ahead score, and he added two 46-yard touchdowns runs in the fourth to ice it.

“It took a little while to get going,” Campuzano said. “Too many turnovers early, the key is to not be our own worst enemy.”

Amity is now 2-1 in league, good for fourth in the 3A Special District 2 (2nd Special District?). They will travel to 0-5 Jefferson on Friday to take on the Lions at 7 p.m.