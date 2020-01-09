Amity planners to decide on Dollar General application

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
myopinion
Its a very convenient store honestly. If everyones biggest gripe is the sign, well, there are worse things in the world than an ugly sign. It helps people who have no transportation into a larger town for necessities. Is the look of a sign more important than a persons needs?
Joel
We humans are sure strange. It seems like we always have to be at war against something. And not just traditional, major war with guns and tanks and missiles. To one degree or another we all seem to have a part of us that want's to be at war. It's in our hearts. It's in our homes. It's in our neighborhoods. It's in our world.
Just here locally, you've got the activist's in Mac who are at war against the weather and then you drive out to Amity and you've got folks like Ms Steele who are at war against a store. And that's just in today's edition of the NR. Why are we such a war like people??
gregtompkins
I just love how people are overpopulating our area from California and then once they get here they protest about various things that growth entails. The most vocal opponent against these things are wealthy liberal Democrats who have cars and can easily afford to drive to Whole Foods and New Seasons. But they have nothing but contempt for the local Yamhillbillies ruining their “wine country.”
Christmas has Talons
Amity has always cutoff their nose to spite their face. As much as I enjoyed my time in Amity I could never understand how the city government came to the conclusions they did. If you know anything about Amity it has be plagued by recall after recall and constant infighting. The town needs business to come in and tax dollars but things that make sense to the average person has never made much sense to Amity.