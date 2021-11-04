By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 4, 2021 Tweet

Amity man's death believed to be a homicide

Marcus Larson/News-Register##The Treasure's Attic on Trade Street in Amity was the scene of a suspected homicide Wednesday night. The business was heavily damaged as a result of the incident.

An Amity man was found dead inside his son's downtown Amity residence Wednesday night after the son ended an hourslong standoff by surrendering.

Ross Tombleson, 69, was identified as the victim, according to Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray, who said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Alex Ernest Tombleson, 31, was charged at this time with one count each of second-degree criminal mistreatment, attempt to commit a crime and domestic harassment. Those crimes violated his probation related to previous convictions.

He is lodgded in local custody without bail, and was tentatively scheduled to be arraigned on the three misdemeanor charges in circuit court Thursday afternoon.

Crime scene tape surrounded The Treasurer's Attic, 504 Trade Street, Thursday, where the incident took place, and the business was heavily damaged. There were broken windows and items were strewn about on a stairway leading from Trade Street (Highway 99W) upstairs and on the sidewalk.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.