Amity launches holiday season with tree lighting

The city of Amity will host its Christmas tree lighting event at 6 p.m tonight.

The Downtown Improvement Group, Amity Fire District, businesses and other individuals will welcome Santa to town, and outgoing Mayor Michael Cape will light the community tree.

Santa will travel through neighborhoods on a decorated fire truck to greet residents. Firefighters will distribute goodie bags to children along the parade route. They will include a coloring book, crayons and a Christmas-themed mask.

“I’m proud of the work so many people have done, thinking outside the box,” Cape said at his final city council meeting Wednesday night. “People found a way to make this happen when so many others (cities) have cancelled their holiday celebrations.”

It’s recommended people watch the parade from their homes, but anyone wishing to visit city hall for the tree lighting and/or to see Santa should remain socially distanced from others and wear a face covering or mask.

The Community Center will not open for refreshments and a craft sale this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.