Amity girls soccer crowned champions in penalty kicks

Rachel Thompson/News-Register

The Amity Warriors girls varsity soccer team is 3A/2A/1A State Champions.

After going 16-1-1 and ranking No. 2 in their conference, the Warriors defeated No. 1 Valley Catholic by a score of 4-1 in penalty kicks to secure the first title in program history Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

The score through 100 minutes of regulation and overtime was 1-1.

Amity senior Haley Miersma scored the games first goal, striking the net in the eighth minute to take a 1-0 lead. Valley Catholic tied the match in the 18th minute.

The score held till penalty kicks, where Miersma, Eliza Nisly, Adie Nisly and Grace Ulloa scored. Senior goalkeeper Kylie Wilson blocked Valley Catholic’s second and third penalty kicks, making way for Ulloa to seal the Warriors victory.

Wilson was named Amity’s Player of the Match for her performance in goal. She had 10 saves.

See Monday’s News-Register for the full game story.