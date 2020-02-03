Amity Elementary to remain closed Tuesday

Amity Elementary School will remain closed Tuesday, Feb. 4, because of a broken boiler, leaving the building too cold for students, according to district officials.

Administrators closed the school Monday morning after the boiler wouldn't fire up. Although the closure was announced before school hours, some students arrived and were taken home by bus or allowed to wait until their parents arrived.

The district announced Monday afternoon that the closure would continue today. A part for the boiler is on order, administrators said.

Amity Elementary classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-835-3751.