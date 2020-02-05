February 5, 2020 Tweet

Amity Elementary returns to school

Amity Elementary School students returned Wednesday after missing Monday and Tuesday because of a boiler malfunction.

An actuator failed, according to Superintendent Jeff Clark. A new part arrived Tuesday. The actuator is a component of the boiler, and is considered a "mover." It helps control the boiler.

The two missed days will not have to be made up at the end of the school year, Clark said.

"Hope everyone enjoyed their extra-long weekend!" the district's Facebook page noted.