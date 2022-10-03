Amity City Council meeting rescheduled

The monthly Amity City Council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, has been postponed. It will be held at the same time on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The meeting will include a public hearing to discuss the city’s desire to apply for a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant. Funding would be used to improve the library. The city will be seeking public input related to the project.

The city will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

For information, call the city at 503-835-3711.