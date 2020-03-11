Amelia E. Henry 1992 - 2020

It is with great sorrow that we report the loss of our beloved daughter, sister and dearest friend, Amelia Elizabeth Henry. On the morning of March 11, 2020, she was spirited away at the age of 27, after a long illness.

Amelia lived fully and did not allow disease to define her. After graduation from MHS in 2011, she completed her education at OSU in 2015 with a BS in business. Amelia’s life was enriched with playing tennis, travel, hiking and music. Following college, Amelia set off to explore the world. Living and working in Ireland gave Amelia an opportunity to visit many other countries and to forge friendships that remain strong in her stead.

Amelia’s life was all too brief, but every day of it was a testament to courage, empathy and enthusiasm. Those who knew her came to love her, and she to love them. She believed in giving more than she received, and the world is a better place for it. Her spirit and her legacy will live eternally in our hearts, and she will continue to inspire us all to act purposefully with love, compassion and generosity in service to the Common Good.

She will be missed immeasurably and remembered with love, humor and gratitude.

Thank you to all for your outpouring of love and compassion. Due to coronavirus mandates, a Celebration of Life service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following causes that Amelia cared deeply about:

• Donate Life Northwest

• Planned Parenthood

• Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

• Central City Concern of Portland



We would also encourage you to consider becoming an organ donor.