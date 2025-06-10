June 10, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: WVMC designated trauma center

Willamette Valley Medical Center has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Oregon Health Authority Emergency Medical Services Program. It is the only hospital with this designation in Yamhill, Polk, Marion, Benton and Lincoln counties.

The designation recognizes that WVMC provides advanced, life-saving care, said Dewane Pace, CEO.

“The dedicated team here at the hospital does a great job, and this validation of a higher level of trauma care is a true testimony to our doctors, nurses, and entire care team,” Pace said.

Trauma hospitals are distinguished from others in that they guarantee immediate, around-the-clock availability of surgeons, anesthesiologists, physician specialists, nurses, ancillary services and resuscitation life-support equipment.

The new designation moves WVMC from Level IV to a more advanced Level III Trauma Center.

Level III means a team of trauma physicians and nurses is available to assess patients upon arrival. Patients who require more comprehensive care are managed and stabilized before being transferred to a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.

In addition, as part of its Level III status, WVMC provides community education in trauma care, such as Stop the Bleed training, health screening events and education classes such as fall prevention for older adults.

Rapid access to care is crucial for patients with severe injuries, so having a trauma center close to home is important, said Dr. Amber McPherson, emergency room medical director at WVMC.

Trauma remains a major cause of preventable deaths, McPherson said. Ensuring access to high-quality care at a trauma center could make a life-saving difference.

Brandon Harris, director of WVMC’s emergency department, added that “advancing to a Level III designation, highlights our dedication to delivering expert emergency care when minutes matter most.” The hospital is committed to “ensuring that critically injured patients in our community receive prompt, high-quality treatment that can make all the difference in survival and recovery.”

Grant will allow elevator rebuilding

Gallery Theater in McMinnville has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to repair the theater’s elevator, which takes people of all ages upstairs to the green room, costume shop, tech booth, inclusive bathroom and dance studio. The grant is from the Fred W. Fields Fund through the Oregon Arts & Culture Rebuilding Program.

Gallery, named for its first performing space in the Linfield art gallery, started more than 55 years ago. It produces several plays and musicals a year and offers classes and special events.

The theater owns its own building at Second and Ford streets downtown. The former automotive shop holds proscenium and black box theaters, a loft, dance studio and costume shop, which loans costumes to other theater and organizations.

The elevator needs to be replaced and its electronics moved from below the elevator shaft to the roof, Gallery representatives said.

“The inoperable elevator limited the full participation of many audience members and volunteers,” they said.

Repairing the elevator is estimated to cost more than $100,000, with an additional $30,000 to move the electronics. The amount was beyond the fundraising scope of the nonprofit theater, they said.

Amity chef in James Beard finals

The James Beard winners for best restaurants and best chefs will be announced this week.

One Yamhill County chef, Timothy Wastell of Antica Terra of Amity, is in the running for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific. Two other local chefs, Kari Shaughnessy of Hayward and Sarah Schafer of Humble Spirit, were named semi-finalists in the same category.

Wastell is competing with four other finalists, Jay Blackinton of Orcas Island, Washington; Beau Schooler of Juneau, Alaska; and Joshua Dorcak and Ryan Roadhouse, also of Oregon.

2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be held June 16 in Chicago, starting at 4 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Eater’s YouTube channel.

Xfinity opens Mac office

Xfinity, a cable TV, internet and phone provider, has opened a new office at 2640 N.E. Highway 99W, in the shopping center next to Safeway.

It’s the first time in years Xfinity has had a local office. Since its former site adjacent to the McMinnville Airport closed, customers have had to drive to Newberg to pick up a new modem, switch remotes or do other in-person business.

Hours for the McMinnville office are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Restaurant reopening in Carlton

Hayward has closed in McMinnville and is preparing to reopen in its new location, 209 N. Kutch St. in Carlton. Owner/chef Kari Shaughnessy said she hopes to open the restaurant in July.

The site is Carlton’s old fire station, which most recently held the Earth and Sea restaurant, which closed at the end of 2024.

New name for Humble Spirit

Humble Spirit restaurant is being renamed “Grounded Table” as part of its parent company’s changes designed to better connect its entities.

The overall company, The Ground, started in 2008 with Tabula Rasa Farms and now includes the Inn at the Ground lodgings, Stillwater Event Center, The Pub, a farmstand market, catering and events, as well as the restaurant at 411 N.E. Third St.

“We’re simplifying. We’re bringing everything under one identity that starts at the source,” a representative of The Ground said.

Humble Spirit, which opened in August 2022, will keep its original name through this month. Starting July 1, it will be called Grounded Table.

The restaurant is open for dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Greeters programs Friday

J&S Restorations will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program at 8 a.m. Friday, June 13, at Chemeketa Community College’s Yamhill Valley Campus, 288 NE Norton Lane.

In Newberg, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce also will have a Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 13. Oregon Sports & Family Health will host the program at 500 N. Villa Road, Newberg.