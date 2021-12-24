By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 24, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Two Dogs announces plans to relocate

Two Dogs Taphouse, which has become a popular spot for dining and sipping, will relocate in early 2022.

Jan. 2 will its last day at 608 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. It will be closed for a short time while moving to another location downtown, according to staff members.

Dave and Jami Queener said opened Two Dogs at Third and Ford, in the historic Taylor-Dale Hardware store, in July 2020. The taphouse offers a variety of pub fare, all prepared fresh, in addition to 40 or more beers and ciders on tap.

The Queeners are McMinnville High School graduates who lived and worked in the Metro area for 20 years. They said they wanted to live a more relaxed lifestyle in Yamhill County, in addition to opening a taphouse.

They did much of the design and renovation work on the 1917 brick building themselves. They built the long dining tables from redwood slabs, and kept many of the vintage elements, including the Taylor Dale sign that hangs inside.

“We have loved being here in the Taylor-Dale building, but it has become necessary for us to relocate,” the owners posted on their website. “We are extremely excited about what the new space will become, but it will take a few months for us to get it ready for you to join us again.”

31 days

The 31 Days of Giving to support three local nonprofit organizations continues through the end of 2021.

The drive is collecting gift cards for gas stations and grocery stores. The cards will be distributed to local people by the See Ya Later Foundation’s Seeds of Hope program, which helps families going through life-threatening illnesses; With Courage, which assists people diagnosed with breast cancer; and the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, which helps cancer patients with needs beyond medical care.

By mid-December, the drive had brought in gift cards valued at $30,000, representatives of the nonprofits said.

Gift cards can be dropped off at Citizens Bank, Columbia Bank, Elena’s Wine Bar, Hagan Hamilton Insurance, Harvest Fresh, Kearns Chiropractic, Lum’s Buick GMC, NW Food & Gifts, OnPoint Credit Union, Oregon State Credit Union, Pinot Vista, The Larson House, Ticor Title, Troon Wine Bar and Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Community members also can give online by going to seeyalater.ejoinme.org/mypages/31daysofgiving, or by texting givebackgivelocal to 44-321 #seedsofhope, #wvcancerfoundation, #withcourage or #givebackgivelocal

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.