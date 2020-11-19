Along the Street: New brewing venture takes over Allegory site

Marcus Larson/News-Register ##Julian Barton and Anthony Gibson with Vice Canning Inc. work to package the first run of ForeLand Beer, featuring a pilsner and IPA. Foreland takes over the location of Allegory Brewing, which closed earlier this year. Allegory owner David Sanguinetti is a partner in the new brewery with Sean Burke, former head brewer at Von Ebert Brewing.

The inagural run of ForeLand Beer moved through the canning line this week as the new McMinnville brewery announced its launch.

ForeLand will operate from the former location of Allegory Brewing, near the railroad tracks on Fifth Street in downtown. Allegory owner David Sanginetti is a partner in the new venture with celebrated brewer Sean Burke.

Burke announced in September he was leaving Portland’s award-winning Von Ebert Brewing to start his own venture in McMinnville. Earlier this year, Von Ebert was named Innovator of the Year by the Oregon Brewers Guild and won three gold medals at the Oregon Beer Awards. In 2019, the brewery won a gold medal in the Specialty Saison category at the Great American Beer Festival.

Sanguinetti, who also owns The Bitter Monk at Third and Cowls streets, said he closed Allegory earlier this year in part because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and began searching for someone to take over the space. In 2017, Sanguinetti received a $100,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant to turn the old warehouse into a brewery with indoor and outdoor seating and a place for food carts. At the time, he said he invested an estimated $142,000 to launch the venture.

ForeLand launches with two beers in cans: Landform Pils, a German-style pilsner; and Shape Creation, an Upper Left (West Coast inspired) IPA. The brewery has partnered with Block 15 Distribution, which will begin delivering throughout Oregon and Washington soon.

Sanguinetti said the beers can be purchased at Bitter Monk, but was unsure where the first shipments will be in stores. They plan on canning every two weeks, he said.

Aviation lights

Evergreen Aviation Museum will host its annual Holidays at the Hangar: Indoor Winter Lights Festival, Dec. 5 through 28. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

More than 40 aircraft, including the Spruce Goose, will be outlined in colorful LED lights. The 110,000-square-foot museum will be filled with other decorations, as well.

Photo points will be marked throughout the building, and Santa will be on hand for photos, too. There also will be a station for visitors to write cards and letters to send to American troops.

Stoller/McMinnville Properties is hosting this year’s Holidays at the Hangar.

Admission is $5 per person for adults and youths 3 to 16; free for children younger than 3. Children through age 16 will receive free hot chocolate.

Timed admission tickets will be sold online at www.evergreenmuseum.org. Visitors can choose 90-minute time frames with several starting times, 4:15, 6 or 7:45 p.m. Days are Saturday, Dec. 5; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12; Friday through Monday, Dec. 18 to 21; Saturday through Monday, Dec. 26 through Dec. 28.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Masks will be required for everyone 5 and older. Social distancing is required.

For more information, go to the museum website.

Downtown season

The annual holiday parade on Third Street has been canceled, but the McMinnville Downtown Association still is planning activities to mark the start of the Christmas season.

“If we can’t have a parade, we’re going to do everything possible to make our downtown a special holiday experience,” said Dave Rucklos, director of the MDA.

The Cozine House, MDA headquarters at Third and Adams, will be lighted for the season. The big Christmas tree in city park will be decorated, with lights turned on Friday evening.

Businesses will compete in a window-decorating contest and children can take part in a “find the turkey and elf” challenge, he said.

The MDA will give away a $500 downtown gift card each week. It also will promote “Shop Small” to encourage residents to visit downtown stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Educated wines

The Yamhill Carlton High School FFA and viticulture program is selling its Tiger Vines wines for the holidays.

Students are selling 2016, 2017 and 2018 Pinot noirs for $30 per bottle or $300 per case, or 2019 Roses for $22 per bottle or $220 per case. Four-bottle tasting packs with one bottle of each are available for $90; and two-packs, including one 2016 Pinot and one Rose, are $40.

Proceeds support the school’s viticulture program.

To arrange to purchase wines, email tigervineswine@gmail.com with the buyer’s name, phone number and desired order.

Faire canceled

Yamhill Enrichment Society has canceled its Nov. 28 Holiday Faire because of the state’s “two-week freeze” coronavirus restrictions.

The organization, which works for children’s literacy, is selling its 2019 YES Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Cost is $25 per bottle.

Proceeds support the Yamhill County Imagination Library and will provide a year of books for a Yamhill County child.

To purchase wine, email info@yamhillenrichmentsociety.org or call 503-883-9654. Delivery is available.

Carlton gift shop

After being closed for remodeling, The Violet Rose gift shop in Carlton will reopen Saturday, Nov. 21, with a new look and additional items.

“We wanted to freshen up the store and see how winter goes,” said Joni Anderson, who owns The Violet Rose with her sister, Jami Egland.

Local contractor Grant Erickson did the interior remodeling and repainting of the venerable building at 131 S. Pine St.

The Violet Rose, in its 10th year, offers fair trade gifts and work by local artists and crafters. A new line of locally produced jewelry boxes, new jewelry, puzzles, stuffed animals and children’s items have been added, along with humorous socks, hot pads and containers of hand sanitizer.

This season, The Violet Rose also will feature an expanded array of Carlton-themed items, including a Carlton Christmas ornament, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Anderson said hours may be adjusted because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but shopping appointments will be available, along with virtual tours.

“Any way we can make people feel more comfortable,” she said, adding gift wrapping and delivery also will be available.

For more information, call 800-447-6306.

Restaurants support

Damian Lillard Toyota is offering to support McMinnville restaurants and the community during the two-week coronavirus “freeze” by buying gift cards from each one.

“We’ll take the cards from all the amazing establishments and donate them to a local nonprofit so they can distribute them to families in need this holiday season,” the McMinnville dealership posted on Facebook.

Restaurants can visit Damian Lillard Toyota at 3142 N.E. Doran Drive.

Alternative venues

Some artists and crafters who usually sell their wares at holiday markets are turning to other venues, since the usual outlets are closed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Janet Zuelke of Wild Oregon Wreaths, for instance, will hold an open studio Saturday, Nov. 21, outside at 410 W. Grant St. in Carlton. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., she will offer wreaths, gnomes, greens and other handmade holiday items.

Social distancing rules apply, and customers should wear masks.

Free park parking

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive parking fees at Champoeg State Heritage Area and 24 other parks on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, also known as “Green Friday.”

It’s a way of encouraging people to get out and get some fresh air after Turkey Day, parks officials said.

“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” said director Lisa Sumption. “In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”

Because of the COVID-related two-week freeze, park gatherings should be limited to groups of no more than six people and two households. They also must wear face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance from other visitors.

The free day applies to parks that usually charge a $5 daily parking fee. The list can be found at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Unemployment drop

The Oregon Employment Division reported this week that the state’s unemploymentrate dropped to 6.9% in October. The rate was 7.9% in September.

The drop matched the national rate, which also fell to 6.9% in October from 7.9% in September.

Oregon’s total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 14,200 jobs in October, following a revised gain of 9,300 jobs in September. Gains were largest in construction, with 6,100 more jobs; professional and business services, up 4,300; and leisure and hospitality, up about 4,300. Declines were largest in government, with a loss of 7,400 jobs.

Over the past four months, the rate of job growth has averaged 14,400 per month, state officials said.

Oregon employers added jobs in each of the past six months, and the state has recovered 46 percent of the jobs cut in March and April.

However, many people expect to see a rise in unemployment in November following the governor’s announcement of a new freeze.

To submit items for consideration in Along the Street, email news@newsregister.com.