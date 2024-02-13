By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 13, 2024 Tweet

Along the Street: MDA holds awards event on Feb. 22

The McMinnville Downtown Association will honor top businesses and individuals from 2023 at its annual awards event Thursday, Feb. 22.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Stillwater event center.

Categories are exceptional customer service, outstanding building improvement, outstanding marketing/promotion/display, outstanding partnership and business of the year.

In addition, the MDA will name a winner of the Rose Marie Volunteer of the Year, named for longtime volunteer and former McMinnville librarian Rose Marie Caughran.

Tickets for the evening are $75 each, which includes appetizers by local chefs and restaurants, a glass of sparkling wine, an auction and the awards. A no-host bar will be set up.

For more information, go to downtownmcminnville.com.



Greeters gather on Friday

Serendipity Ice Cream, 502 N.E. Third St., will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Feb. 16. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

Jungle Media will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Friday, Feb. 16, Greeters program. The event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at 112 N. Garfield St, Suite 103, Newberg.



Keikis fundraiser planned

Keikis, a new organization that offers enrichment programs for children, will hold its first fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at The Bindery Event Space, 610 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville.

Admission is $10 at the door, with additional fees for beer, wine and raffle tickets. Food trucks will offer meals and snacks for purchase. The event will include live music by bands the Pale Imitations and Falcon Heart.

Proceeds will go to the nonprofit Keikis and its upcoming events for McMinnville students. For more information, email keikisnonprofit@gmail.com.

Bistro Maison open again

Bistro Maison has reopened after owners chef Jean-Jacques and Deborah Chatelard’s annual winter vacation.

The “classic French” bistro at 729 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A special Valentine’s menu will be served starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, and at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

For more information and reservations, call 917-488-6131.



Winery hosts Drag Fest

Valentine’s Day Drag Fest happens from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Rd., McMinnville. Admission is $25. Open to ages 21 and older.

The fest will include a “Sunday Funday brunch” and Miss Gay Oregon 2021, Nicole Onoscopi, and her fellow Queens will entertain. Attendees are asked to pre-order purchases of wine and beer; see add-ons on the ticket. A separate food pre-order is recommended at wanderingvine.square.site.

For more information or to order tickets, visit exploretock.com/youngberghill



Cuvee Stroll set next month

The Yamhill Enrichment Society, which provides books for children and other youth enrichment, will benefit from the 2024 Cuvee Stroll, a wine tasting event that will be held March 16 at the Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg

The walk-around event features numerous local wineries and appetizers from local chefs.

Open to those 21 and older, it will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Tickets are $60 each, with proceeds going to YES.

For tickets, go to theallison.com/event/cuvee-stroll/





Wine and Food Classic returns

March 8-10 are the announced dates for the 2024 McMinnville Wine and Food Classic, set for Evergreen Space Museum. Local food and wines as well as music are planned. See mcminnvillewineandfood.com for ticket details.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.