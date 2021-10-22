By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 22, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Mac Market expanding its offerings

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Guitarist Jake Blair leads a set at the Mac Market on Saturday. The Market is expanding its food, beverage and event offerings, with another music series coming up early next year.

Mac Market, a community gathering places that offers food, beverages, local produce, crafts, and events, is making some changes to provide more selections for its customers, owner Diana Riggs said.

Located in an old warehouse at 1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue, Mac Market has expanded its array of morning pastries and lunch entrees from its cafe. Seating is available in the center of the space or on the mezzanine.

Scones, bread pudding and pastries are available in the morning to go with coffee and other beverages.

Lunch items are served from 11 a.m. until they run out, usually about 2 p.m., Riggs said. The menu includes a rotating list of sandwiches, Detroit-style deep dish pizza with cheese-infused crust, grain salads, focaccia and a variety of pickled vegetables.

The bar at Mac Market offers beer, wine and cocktails. There’s also a small bottle shop featuring international wines, Riggs said.

The market store offers local produce and products, such as honeys and jams. Riggs said the store is being reorganized “to feature even more local goodness.”

Mac Market also hosts a variety of events. Riggs said it just finished a successful music series; she’s planning to host more music in the future. On Halloween weekend, the space will host a spooky trivia night Oct. 29 and the Friends and Family Movement workout and costume event for children and families on the morning of Oct. 30.

Events are listed on Mac Market’s Facebook page and website, www.macmkt.com.

Riggs opened Mac Market in October 2019. It quickly became a spot for food trucks, as well as indoor dining and shopping.

The Red Fork food truck continues to be open at the site from 11:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; call 503-329-7286 for more information.



Drink with Courage

Liquid Courage beverages, aka “pink drinks,” will be available through Oct. 31 at 27 locations in McMinnville, Yamhill and Carlton.

One dollar of every drink purchase goes to With Courage, a nonprofit supporting women in Yamhill County who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Restaurants and shops offering Liquid Courage drinks are listed at www.withcourage.org/events/liquid-courage.



Aliens returning

McMenamins announced this week that McMinnville’s UFO Festival will be back in 2022 with its original May timeline.

The festival, centered at the Hotel Oregon, will take place May 13 and 14. Whitley Strieber, an author and podcaster who recounts personal experiences with aliens, will be one of the speakers. McMenamins also will host UFO-related music, a beer garden and other activities.

The hotel is taking reservations for lodgings during the festival, at 503-472-8427.

The McMinnville Downtown Association also is involved in the UFO Festival. It has not yet announced whether the popular alien parade will return in 2022; that depends on the status of the pandemic and safety rules next spring, said Dave Rucklos, MDA manager.

The MDA is planning to go ahead with its annual Santa Parade this Nov. 26, however. The event, which takes place on Third Street, is a tradition on the day after Thanksgiving.



Sheridan history

A representative of the Sheridan Museum of History provided some additional historical information about the remodeling of the Heider Building on Bridge Street, the subject of an Along the Street story last week.

The first building on the site was constructed of wood. It was among many buildings in Sheridan destroyed by fire on July 18, 1913.

The fire prompted the city to enact a law requiring businesses to be built of brick, rather than wood, the historian said.

The brick structure, built in the 1920s, once housed an International Order of Odd Fellows hall; the IOOF linked chain logo can be seen on the exterior. It also held retail businesses and the law offices of Otto Heider and his son, Wallace.

The building has been gutted and is being remodeled to hold retail shops on the ground floor and eight apartments upstairs.



Kids’ cooking contest

The See Ya Later Foundation will host a cooking competition for fifth- through eighth-graders, who can earn prizes by preparing their favorite pumpkin dishes.

The contest is open to the first 10 young cooks who sign up before the Nov. 10 deadline and pay the $10 entry fee. They can register online at www.seeyalater.org.

Competitors must have their parents or guardians sign a waiver, as well. Photos of winning pumpkin dishes will be posted on social media along with winners’ names and grade levels.

Entrants need to make and submit their favorite pumpkin dish and write about what they enjoyed and didn’t like about making it, their favorite thing to cook and the most complicated recipe they’ve ever made.

Dishes need to be dropped off Nov. 13 at the McMinnville SYL Office, 1016 N.W. Adams St. Three judges will rate each dish on texture, taste, special ingredients or themes, and presentation.

The top three places will win an apron, measuring cup set and gift card, with prizes of $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.

For complete rules, go to the SYL website.



Chamber Greeters

Harvest Fresh will host the Greeters program at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room, 300 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Admission is $1.

For more information, visit the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce website, mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.chehalemvalley.org.



Artistic labels

Argyle Winery in Dundee has unveiled three new labels created by students in the sixth-annual Argyle/Pacific Northwest College of Art scholarship event.

This year’s winners are Hayato Kikkawa, Jakob Dawahare and Renn Simmons. Their labels can be seen on a three-bottle set of 2018 Vintage Brut.

Each year, three PNCA student artists receive scholarships from Argyle and create original artwork for the winery’s three-bottle Art of Sparkling set.

To inspire their art, the students visit the vineyards, winery and tasting room. They meet with Argyle winemaker Nate Klostermann and viticulturist Geoff Hall, who provide a behind-the-scenes perspective on Argyle’s approach to growing grapes and making wine.

“Art of Sparkling represents so many things that matter to us: community, supporting the arts, nurturing the next generation of talent, and finding new, meaningful ways to share and celebrate the story of Oregon viticulture and winemaking,” said Cathy Martin, Argyle’s marketing coordinator.

Argyle has been creating wines in the Willamette Valley since 1987. Pacific Northwest College of Art is part of Willamette University.

For more information, go to www.ArgyleWinery.com.



Sheridan Angus

Caleb Franklin Glen Grauer, Sheridan, has become a new junior member of the American Angus Association.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the AAA, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association, and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The AAA is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. For more information, go to NJAA.info or www.angus.org.

Send business news to spointer@newsregister.com.