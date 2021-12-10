By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 10, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: In Dayton, Glühwein and a winter market

Seufert Winery will host a traditional-style Christmas market event Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12.

The “Winter Makers Market” will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Seufert tasting room, 303 Main St., Dayton, across the street from the city park. Admission is free.

The market will offer food gifts, jewelry, art, home decor and wine — including winery founder Jim Seufert’s recipe for glühwein, the warm, mulled wine traditionally served at Christmas markets.

“It’s spiced with cloves and citrus. It’s very good,” said Sarah Weikert of the tasting room.

Along with other makers, Weikert will have some of her craftwork on display at the market; she and a friend make decorative macrame pieces. Michelle Wasner of the winery also will show her jewelry, and Seufert will have woodworking pieces on display.

The Seufert tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Visitors can walk in or make an appointment for tasting at 503-864-2946. The $10 tasting fee is waived with the purchase of a bottle or case.

Seufert’s winery itself also is located in Dayton in a building on Ferry Street. For more information, go to the website, www.seufertwinery.com.

New OB-GYN

Dr. Tamme Davis, OB-GYN, has joined the medical staff at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

She will provide obstetric and gynecological care to patients from McMinnville and other part of Yamhill County.

Davis has been an OB-GYN for more than 20 years. She specializes in obstetrical care, high-risk pregnancies, contraceptive counseling, menopause management, hormone replacement therapy and other gynecological issues.

She graduated from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in 1990 and completed her residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in 1994. She previously practiced at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Washington.

“Having Dr. Davis’s expertise available to our community is important as WVMC strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and make our community healthier,” said Lori Bergen, hospital CEO.

For appointments, calling 971-901-3908.

Market returns

The McMinnville Holiday Market, featuring a variety of local makers and artists, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the Friday through Sunday of Dec. 17 to 19, at The Bindery, 600 N.E. Fourth St.

Winter festival

The Delphian School, 20950 S.W. Rock Creek Road, Sheridan, will host a winter festival Dec. 14.

An arts and crafts fair will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a musical program following from 6:30 to 7:45. Tours also will be available, as will treats and visits with Santa.

RSVP to 503-843-3521.

Networking group

Le Tip of McMinnville, a business networking group, will hold a mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Vadnay Chocolate, 205 S.E. Baker St. Attendees can network over hors d’oeuvre and door prizes.

LeTip also holds weekly breakfast gathers Tuesday mornings at IHop.

For more information or to RSVP, call 971-237-1515 or visit letipofmcminnville.com.

Kids’ candles

“Kiddy Candle and Karaoke” will be offered at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Bypass in Dayton.

Youngsters will make a four-ounce travel tin candle and sing kiddie karaoke. Cost is $10 per child.

This is a first-time event by candle entrepreneur Stephanie Sherman of McMinnville. For more information, go to shermancandles.com.

Chamber Greeters

Oregon Mutual Insurance, 400 N.E. Baker St., will be the site of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program Friday, Dec. 17.

Offered both in-person and on Zoom, it will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Friday, Dec. 17, Greeters program at Point S Tires, 2305 Portland Road, Newberg.

It will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to www.chehalemvalley.org.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.