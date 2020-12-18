December 18, 2020 Tweet

Along the Street: Hallmark shop searching for new storefront

Image courtesy Kathleen's Hallmark

Customers of Kathleen’s Hallmark, a longtime McMinnville business, reacted with sympathy and outrage last week after learning the store had been given 30 days to vacate its location in the Town Center shopping center.

The timeline has been extended to the end of January, said David Toth, who owns the store with his father, Les Toth. But the gift, card and collectible shop still needs to relocate.

Toth has been heartened by the support shown by his customers.

“This shows what a strong community we have,” he said. “It shows me we’ve done something right, and it makes me feel good.”

The Toths have owned the Hallmark store for 11 of the 35 years it’s been in operation, all in the Town Center.

After trying to negotiate a lease extension since mid-2019, the Toths started paying month-by-month when their contract expired in February, unable to reach a deal with property managers, Toth said. There were forced to close March 23 to May 15 because of the pandemic.

He was upset when he received notice to vacate Nov. 23, followed by a formal 30-day notice Dec. 1. But he was pleasantly surprised when customers began asking what they could do — everything from sending letters pleading for more time to the property company to offering to help pack and move boxes.

Toth said the holiday season is always the store’s busiest time of year, so it’s been difficult to think about moving this month. Even with the extension until the end of January, there’s a rush to find a new storefront and make plans to relocate.

He expects to place everything in storage for awhile before displaying merchandise in the new location, wherever in McMinnville that turns out to be.

For now, Kathleen’s Hallmark will continue to operate at 1321 N.E. Highway 99W. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through the Christmas season, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Curbside pickup is available, as well as in-store shopping.

For more information, call the store, at 503-434-5813.



Larson House open

The Larson House Pizzeria and Eatery is now open in the former Zippy’s/Yamhill Rooted location in downtown Yamhill.

Owned and operated by Heidi Davis and her father, Mike Larson, the Larson House features pizza, panini sandwiches, broasted chicken and appetizers. Daily specials are planned.

Current hours are 3 to 8 p.m. and only takeout is available. To order, call 503-662-0079.

The Larson House will be closed on Christmas and the New Year’s holiday. Eventually the restaurant will be open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to the website, www.larsonhouseyamhill.com.



Chipotle open

Chipotle Mexican Grill drew a crowd when it opened this week on the north end of McMinnville, near Safeway.

People lined up for free food during a “soft” opening Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The nationwide chain’s newest outlet officially opened Tuesday afternoon.

Chipotle serves burritos, tacos, salads, burrito bowls and “lifestyle” bowls tailored to those who eat a Paleo, Keto or high protein diet. Diners have a choice of meats or vegetarian options, beans, sauces and extras, such as lettuce or cheese.

The restaurant at 2696 N.E. Highway 99W has a drive-up window, as well as walk-in service and online ordering for takeout. Its dining room is currently closed because of pandemic restrictions.

For more information, go to the website www.chipotle.com.



Online choir concert



The McMinnville Women’s Choir will perform “Light is Returning, A Virtual Musical Celebration of the Season,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on the choirs’ YouTube channel. Viewing is free.



The choir, comprised of women from Yamhill County, will perform in conjunction with its sister choir from Benton County, the Jubilate! Women’s Choir of Corvallis. The concert will feature songs, stories and images.

To register for a link to the video, go to lightisreturning.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 503-474-7661.



Newberg gym closes

After 18 years in business, Excell Fitness Newberg has closed permanently.

The McMinnville location will continue to operate, reopening when pandemic restrictions allow.

Newberg residents who have already paid for annual or monthly memberships can receive refunds or transfer to the McMinnvill Excell Fitness at 1461 N.E. Highway 99W.

Gym owners said they were unable to negotiate a new lease for the Newberg location. They had hoped to move to another building, but said on Facebook they couldn’t afford the “system development fees assessed by the city of Newberg.”

The Newberg site will hold an equipment dispersal sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20, at 1150 Industrial Drive, Suite 106.

Masks and social distancing are required. Buyers must load and take away equipment at the time of purchase.

For more information or to transfer memberships, call 503-434-5044, or check the Excell Newberg or Excell McMinnville Facebook pages.

To submit items for consideration in Along the Street, send information to news@newsregister.com.