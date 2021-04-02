April 2, 2021 Tweet

Along the street: Downtown shop will have new owners, new name, new location

Submitted photo ## Mike Miller, coordinator of the Sip! McMinnville Food & Wine Classic wine competition, left, considers a bottle of wine with Carl Giavanti, competition publicist, and Rolland Toevs, competition manager during the event Saturday, March 27, at Abbey Road Farms. About 200 Oregon wines were entered in the 2021 event.

Meg and Zach Hixson have purchased the downtown clothing and home goods store Yamhill Valley Dry Goods from Sylla McClellan, who also owns Third Street Books.

The Hixsons plan to change the store’s name to Left By West. They also will move it one block east, from its current location at 416 N.E. Third St. to 512 N.E. Third.

The latter site is the former location of Found Objects, which has temporarily consolidated into Accessory Appeal next door. Both businesses are owned by Hollyann Finch.

McClellan and her husband, Corey Guinnee, purchased the 512 building last year under the name Bronze Medal Ventures.

McClellan said Yamhill Valley Dry Goods will have a closing sale during the next several weeks. It will shut its doors in late April and reopen in May under the new name and in the new location.

Meg Hixson was one of the first members of the Yamhill Valley Dry Goods team, McClellan said. “Meg was integral in helping launch the business,” she said.

In the early days, Zach Hixson painted in a studio in the back of the store, as well.

“I’m excited they’ll be the ones to steer the shop into the future,” McClellan said, “and for the fresh energy Meg and Zach will bring to our downtown.”

Store manager Matthea Brown will be staying on with the new Left By West shop.

“I’m confident the business has a very bright future,” said McClellan, who opened Yamhill Valley Dry Goods in 2011.

She said the last 12 months have been ones of adjustment for her shop, as they have for every retailer because of the pandemic.

Her store added more online shopping and shopping appointments and made some changes to its inventory.

McClellan said she plans to take “a little breather” when the Hixson’s take over the shop. She will focus on the bookstore and other projects.

Bierly Brewing

Offering gluten-free beers and snacks, Bierly Brewing has opened in its new downtown location.

The brewery, founded in 2016, had been located at 241 N.E. 11th St. Its new home is 624 N.E. Third St., the former location of Tommy’s Bicycle Shop.

J.P. Bierly is the brewmaster. Amelia Bierly is the baker. Their website is www.bierlybrewing.com.

For more about the Bierlys, check out Stopping By in the Tuesday, April 6, edition of the News-Register.

Sip! winners named

Twenty-three wines received “double gold” medals, 36 won gold and 93 won silver at the 2021 Sip! McMinnville Food and Wine Classic wine competition, held March 27.

The food and wine festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021, with plans to resume in March 2022. But the competition continued despite coronavirus-related closures.

“It went quite well,” said Jon Johnson, volunteer chair of Sip! “We had the most beautiful day at Abbey Road Farms” near Carlton, where the event was held.

A dozen well-respected wine judges sampled nearly 200 wines, all from Oregon, before declaring the winners. The judges included sommeliers, wine writers, wine buyers and other experts, Johnson said.

“It’s nice to get people who really know what the characteristics of various types of wine should be, and have the palates to judge them,” he said.

Best of Show and Best White Wine awards went to South Stage Cellars’ Romeo & Juliet. The wine also picked up a double gold.

Cardwell Hill Cellars’ “The Bard Chard” was named Best Chardonnay at the 2021 event. It was one of two Cardwell entries to win double gold, as well.

Ferrano Family Vineyards won Best Red Wine, Best Pinot Noir and a gold award for its Pinot Noir.

Flourishing Palm Cellars’ Cabernet Franc Dessert Wine won a gold award and the Best Dessert Wine title.

Iris Vineyards won Best Rose Wine and a gold for its Rose of Pinot Noir.

Rellik Winery’s Sparkling Grenache was named Best Sparkling Wine. It also won gold.

Wineries that won double gold awards are listed below, with multiple wine wins in parentheses:

40:31 Wines, Awen Winecraft, Barking Frog, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Brandborg (2), Bravura Cellars, Cardwell Hill Cellars (2), Cathedral Ridge Winery, Cliff Creek Cellars, Criffin Creek, Iris Vineyards (2), Knostman Family Winery, Noble Estate, Parkhurst Wine Cellars, Parrett Mountain Cellars, Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards, Roshni, South Stage Cellars, Tresori Vineyards, Utopia.

Gold awards went to:

Aaron Family Winery, Ad Lucem, Alloro Vineyard Estate, Awen Winecraft, Benedetto Vineyards, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Bravuro Cellars, Cardwell Hill Cellars (2), Carlton Cellars, (3), Cathedral Ridge Winery, Cliff Creek Cellars, Dancin, Dauntless Wine Co., Delfino, Eliana, Ferraro Family Vineyards, Flourishing Palm Cellars, Iris Vineyards, Lady Hill (2), North Bar Cellars, Parkhurst Wine Cellars, Parrett Mountain Cellars, Peter William Vineyard (2), Phelps Creek Vineyards, Rellik Winery, Resolu Cellars, Season Cellars, South Stage Cellars, Vino Vasai (2), Youngberg Hill.

Silver winners include:

40:31 Wines, August Cellars, Awen Winecraft (2), Bailey Family Wines, Barking Frog (4), Benedetto Vineyards, Bluebird Hill Cellars (2), Bravura Cellars, Cardwell Hill Cellars, Cathedral Ridge Winery (4), Catman Cellars (2), Cliff Creek Cellars (2, Coeur de Terre Vineyard (2), Dancin (2), Dauntless Wine Co., Delfino (2), Eliana (3), Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyard, (4), Fences (2), Flourishing Palm Cellars (7) Fox Farm Vineyards (2), Garibaldi Cellars, Iris Vineyards (2), J Wrigley Vineyards, Knostman Family Winery (2), Lenne Estate, Marshall Davis, Meraviglioso (2), Noble Estate, North Bar Cellars, Parkhurst Wine Cellars (5), Pheasant Hill Vineyard, Phelps Creek Vineyards, Plum Hill Vineyards, Procedo, Relik Winery (5), Resolu Cellars, Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards (3), Roshni, Schultz (2), Season Cellars (3), Siltstone Wines, StoneRiver Winery (5), Utopia, Varnum Vintners, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Youngberg Hill.

Camellia Festival

The Chehalem Cultural Center will host the annual Newberg Camellia Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Admission is free.

The event will include the Oregon Camellia Society’s 79th annual statewide bloom show.

A plant sale will be offered both in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10, and online from Monday through Friday, April 5 to 9. A link will be posted Monday at www.chehalemculturalcenter.org/camellia. Plants can be picked up April 10.

A 5- and 10K Camellia Run and Walk will start at 9 a.m. April 10. Advance registration costs $37 for adults, $32 for young people and $5 for children.

In addition, online activities are planned all week, at the Chehalem Cultural Center website. CCC is located at 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg.

Chamber Greeters

The Yamhill County Fairgrounds will be featured Friday, April 9, in the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Greeters program. Pacifica Senior Living will host the in-person event from 8 to 9 a.m. at 2070 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The April 2 Greeter’s, featuring Mezcal Sabores de Mexico, will take place via Zoom. For a link, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Greeters program will feature Resonate Spa from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 9. A link is available at business.chehalemvalley.org.

