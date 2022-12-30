By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 30, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: Crepe World takes on Local Flow space in downtown Mac

The McMinnville family-owned Crepe World business has purchased the Local Flow Health Bar business, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Jamie Akers and her family will continue offering the Local Flow menu and gradually add the sweet and savory crepes it began making and selling out of the Crepe World food truck in 2021. Akers and her daughter, Olivia, and staff will also continue the food cart, and retain the Local Flow employees for the storefront, at 575 N.E. Third St.

“This gives us the opportunity to expand,” said Akers, who contacted Local Flow owner Heather Miller in April, “and it all fell into line.

“We want to continue what Heather has built and add to it,” Akers said.

Contact information remains the same: localflowhealthbar.com, phone 971-261-2167

Window winners

McMinnville Downtown Association executive director Dave Rucklos announced the winners of the 2022 holiday window display contest.

First place went to McMinnville Antique Mall, where vendor Katie Wennerstrom arrayed glittery vintage trees and decorations, and furniture, clothing and décor augmented by smartly-dressed mannequins Inez and Fritz. As display items were purchased, she updated the windows three times.

In second place was Accessory Appeal with its garlands and winter scene complete with a deer bearing gifts. Third place went to Boersma’s, featuring handmade Christmas quilts. Nine merchants participated; see the displays while you can.

Friday Greeters

Serendipity Ice Cream, Third and Evans streets downtown, will host the Friday, Jan. 6, Chamber Greeters’ program. It will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

Edward Jones with Michael Sipes will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters’ program Friday, Jan. 6. The Newberg event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to chehalemvalley.org.

W. Valley Chambers

Sheridan and Willamina Chambers of Commerce are working together on a blanket drive, in association with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies will distribute blankets to those they see who need them while patrolling the area. Donations of new and freshly-laundered blankets are accepted through Jan. 31 at the following locations: The Bulletin Board, 136 E. Main St.,; City Hall, 120 S.W. Mill St.; Sheridan library, 142 N.W. Yamhill St; and First Federal, 246, S. Bridge St. In Willamina, blankets can be brought to City Hall, 41 N.E. C St.

Sheridan Chamber meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, noon to 1 p.m. at Sheridan Fire Hall, 230 S.W. Mill St.; bring a lunch. Email SheridanChamberofCommerce@gmail.com for details.

Fiber Enthusiasts

West Valley Fiber Enthusiasts meets in Willamina on the third Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Tina Miller Center, 172 N.E. 4th St. The group meets on Jan. 21, and is open to anyone interested in weaving, crochet, kitting, and spinning fiber into yarn. For details email jenniferrehm@gmail.com.

“This is the space for anyone curious about or a master with all things fiber to gather,” said coordinator Jennifer Eckels, owner of Willamina Alpacas, with her husband, Chris. Their herd of seven female huacaya alpacas, ranging in ages from 1-13 years of age, provide mountains of raw fiber after shearing every spring. Since 2020, she has been discovering weaving, crochet, knitting and spinning the fiber into yarn. Recently, she has been traveling out of the West Valley for gatherings and classes to learn more. “My hunch is there may be others here who love working with fiber,” Eckels said. “Either beginners like me, or more advanced and wanting to network with others to share their knowledge or feel a part of the community.”

To submit items for consideration in Along the Street, email Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.