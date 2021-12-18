By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 18, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Cooper Mountain Vineyards adds Yamhill County wine properties

Cooper Mountain Vineyards of Beaverton has acquired two properties in the Newberg area, Chehalem Mountain Vineyard and ArborBrook Vineyard and tasting room.

The acquisitions bring Cooper Mountain a total of 325 acres of land, which it will farm sustainably as part of its organic and biodynamic business model, according to its owners. About 200 of the acres are planted to vines, and 125 acres will remain natural forest.

Dr. Robert Gross, a natural medicine practitioner, and his wife, Corrine Gross, founded Cooper Mountain Vineyards in 1978 as the first certified biodynamic winery in the Northwest. Their daughter, Barbara Gross, now runs the winery.

The Yamhill County acquisitions fit Cooper Mountain’s mission, they said.

Oregon wine pioneer Dick Erath planted the first vines for Chehalem Mountain Vineyard in 1969. Now producing Pinot noir and Chardonnay grapes, it lies in the southeast corner of the Chehalem Mountains AVA, east of the Ribbon Ridge.

Cooper Mountain purchased Chehalem Mountain Vineyard from its most recent owner, Capra Company, which is reducing its landholdings to focus on WG Edge, a philanthropic program to support young women in agriculture.

ArborBrook sits on the southern slope of the Chehalem Mountain Range. Dave and Mary Hansen founded the estate vineyard and tasting room in 2001 on Calkins Lane, northwest of Newberg.

“These acquisitions give us the opportunity to raise our quality to the highest level, in terms of both winemaking and hospitality,” said Barbara Gross, co-owner and director of her family winery. Her siblings Anne Branfman and David Gross also are co-owners.

Gross said her family “could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to grow our roots deeper into the valley and further invest in the Oregon wine industry.”

Cooper Mountain’s five existing estate vineyards encompass 160 acres planted in Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Tocai Friulano, Gewürztraminer and Gamay Noir. All five are certified organic and biodynamic.

The winery’s farm team, led by Gerry Sanchez, will begin converting Chehalem Mountain Vineyard and ArborBrook’s vineyard to organic and biodynamic in 2022.

Movies again

The Moonlight Theater in 3rd Street Pizza has reopened to show movies and host other events.

In fact, a new feature, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” opens tonight in the theater at 433 N.E. Third St.

The venue was the scene of a comedy night Thursday and has been showing “Ghostbusters Afterlife,” as well.

Shows are offered at 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $6 for the afternoon shows. Evening shows are $10 general or $8 for students, veterans and seniors.

Viewers can order food from 3rd Street Pizza, which is delivered to their seats.

The restaurant also serves pizza, salads and other dishes in its dining room or to-go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, call 503-434-5800.

Handmade gifts

The McMinnville Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. Located in The Bindery Event Space, 610 N.E. Fourth St., the market features numerous local vendors offering handmade items.

Top Realtor

Stephanie Findley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has been named 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Yamhill County Association of Realtors.

Findley was chosen for providing outstanding service to their profession and the community.

She makes an “exemplary commitment to client service,” and is dedicated to volunteer work and continuing education in real estate, said Katie Russ, president of the YCAR Board.

Jim Burgum, managing broker for Berkshire Hathaway’s McMinnville, Yamhill and Newberg offices, said he’s proud to have Findley on his team.

“With her knowledge, integrity, honesty and dedication to giving her clients service that exceeds their expectations, Stephanie has repeatedly proven the value of having a great real estate agent,” he said.

In addition to being a top producer in her office, Findley has been active in the county association. For more information, go to her website, www.sfindley.bhhsnw.com.

Classic competition

The McMinnville Wine & Food Classic is preparing for its 29th annual wine competition, which is open to all Oregon wineries.

Entries will be judged in January, and many winning wines will be featured at Sip!, the Wine & Food Classic event in March.

Wines will be judged by a panel of wine industry leaders, including wine buyers, sommeliers, wine educators, professional judges and wine writers from national media outlets, the Oregon Wine Press, The Oregonian and other publications.

The expertise represented by the panel has “helped build credibility as one of the premier competitions in the state of Oregon,” said Rolland Toevs, wine competition organizer.

New judges for the Jan. 8 competition, which will be held at Abbey Road Farms, include Deborah Parker Wong of Slow Wine U.S.A., writer and educator; James Melendez, “James the Wine Guy,” wine reviewer and videographer; and Liz Thach, WM, master of wine, author, educator and consultant.

They join returning judges Christopher Sawyer, Michael Alberty, Cyndi Gierok, Eric Degerman, Fred Swan, Ellen Landis, Ken Robertson, Patrick McElligott, Hoke Harden and Carl Giavanti.

The wine competition and the Sip! McMinnville Wine & Food Classic benefit St. James Catholic School in McMinnville.

Sip! will be held March 11 to 13, 2022, in the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. For more information, go to macclassic.org.

Cheese booth

The McMinnville Kiwanis wagon is continuing to sell Oregon cheese, fudge and other food gifts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Find the blue wagon at U.S. Bank at Third and Davis streets.

Proceeds go to Kiwanis scholarships and other service projects.



Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.