Along the Street: 19th century building gets modern facelift

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Neil Livermore, a sub-contractor on the renovation project, stands in front of the historic building on Bridge Street in downtown Sheridan. The building, which dates back to the late 1800s, will house shops in the bottom floor and apartments on the second story.

A project in downtown Sheridan is turning a late-19th-century building into a modern space for both retail and residential use.

The Heider Building at 229 S. Bridge St. opened about 1890, suffered damage in a city fire in the early 1900s, then reopened about 1917. It once housed the Otto Heider law firm on its second floor with storefronts at ground level.

Owner Mike Covalt plans to create four retail spaces on the first floor, which features 14-foot-high ceilings, and eight apartments upstairs, where the ceilings are 12 feet high.

Rich Lorimor of Bridge Street Commercial, owned by Covalt, is the general contractor on the $2.1 million project. The 15,000-square-foot building has been gutted and is getting a new roof put on next week, he said.

Steel beams have been added for seismic reinforcement. Workers are also repairing crumbling mortar. Lorimor said they replaced numerous rotten boards under the floor system.

Numerous fireplaces that once heated the building are being decommissioned. Modern heating, plumbing and electrical wiring are being installed.

On a positive note, he said, the building contained no asbestos and no lead paint.

Lorimor estimated the retail floor will be finished in about six months and the apartments in eight to 12 months. The timeline depends on being able to get the necessary materials.



Video star

The Reel Hollywood Video, 105 N.W. Ninth St. in McMinnville, is planning some special activities to celebrate National Independent Video Store Day on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Children of all ages can paint pumpkins under a tent set up in the parking lot. The store will offer customers free popcorn and a new selection of used, good condition videos for sale.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, although the pumpkin painting will end about 5 p.m. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Business has been a little slow during the pandemic, said Jessi Adrian, who owns the store with Martin Salano. But it’s starting to pick up again, she said, especially since Hollywood is again releasing new movies.

Some of the most recent releases available at the Reel Hollywood Video include “Black Widow,” “Free Guy,” the new “Space Jam” movie and “Cruella.”

For more information, call the Reel Hollywood Video, at 503-472-0553.



New eye clinic

McMinnville Eye Clinic is closed today as employees move into their newly completed building at 2445 N.E. Cumulus Avenue, McMinnville. It will reopen to patients Monday, Oct. 18, in the new location.

An open house will be scheduled soon, said April Hillard, practice manager.

The new building will enable a full array of services under one roof, including laser treatment and cataract surgery, the most common type of optical procedure. Patients no longer will have to go to another facility, such as the hospital, for such care.

The clinic, which also has an office in Lincoln City, employs more than 50 people. They include optometrists and several ophthalmologists with medical training for conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts.

The 11,000-plus square foot, brick and wood building replaces offices on the south side of Highway 18, near Willamette Valley Medical Center. Before moving there, McMinnville Eye Clinic was located downtown.



Art exhibits

The Narthex Gallery in the First Presbyterian Church, Second and Davis streets, has reopened after being closed by the pandemic for 17 months.

Paintings by Donna Sires are on display through Nov. 30. Sires, who works in pastels, will be honored at an opening reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

In addition, the church has opened an “Annex Gallery,” which will features creative work by church members.

The first show features “Pandemic Pastimes: Isolation Creations.” It includes a variety of work, from paintings to jigsaw puzzles, needlepoint, photos, quilts, rock paintings and poetry. The artists range in age from 6 years olds to seniors.

“If this show is any indication, people took solace in creative outlets to manage the effects of isolation and pandemic concerns,” said Candice Cameron, who organizes the displays in both galleries.

The galleries are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the church, at 503-472-6255.



Health clinic closing

Valley Women’s Health, P.C., will close Dec. 30.

The clinic at 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., Suite 301, provides gynecological care to women of all ages, from wellness exams to cancer screening to reproductive care.

Obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. John Neeld is retiring, leading to the closure. The other health care providers now at Valley Women’s Health, including Dr. Brandi Spence, Dr. Gregory Eppard and Certified Nurse Midwives Erica Koltenuk and Shannon Sluys, are looking at other options in Yamhill County, clinic officials said.

Clinic officials said patients should consult their primary care physician or insurance company for help in finding another obstetrics or gynecology provider.

For more information, call 503-474-1148.



Autumn appreciation

Harvest Fresh will have its annual “Customer Appreciation Week” Monday through Saturday, Oct. 18 to 23. They will have food and wine tastings, raffles and sample giveaways daily.

The event celebrates the natural grocery store’s 27th anniversary.

Harvest Fresh is located at 251 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. For more information, call 503-472-5740.

Grant funds.

Two Yamhill County organizations received funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust’s 20th anniversary grant awards.

The Yamhill Enrichment Society, based in McMinnville, received $22,882. The money will help YES expand its JOY music program at two Newberg schools. YES programs also include Imagination Library, which promotes reading by providing free books each month to children from 0 to 5 years old.

The Chehalem Center Association in Newberg received $15,299. The funds will support cultural programming promoting racial equity. In addition, they will help CCA increase access for traditionally underserved artists and community members.

The local grants were among $3.7 million in funds provided to 140 cultural organizations across Oregon this year. Since it was founded in 2001, the Oregon Cultural Trust has distributed more than $36 million.



Flea market

McMinnville Flea, a flea market with antiques and other items, will run today through Sunday at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

More than 20 vendors will be open from noon to 5 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults or free to children younger than 12, or $2 with a donation of canned goods for the YCAP food bank.

The flea market will return to the fairgrounds Dec. 10 to 12.



New location

John Stromme has moved his art gallery to 307 N.E. Third St., near the corner of Third and Cowls. It previously was located at Fourth and Evans.

Stromme paints in acrylics and oils. His work includes portraits, landscape, still lifes and streetscapes.

For more information, go to his website, www.strommegallery.com.



Chamber awards

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner and awards presentation Thursday, Nov. 4, at the McMinnville Community Center.

The event, with the theme of “Mask-erade,” will run from 6 to 9 p.m. It will include the annual membership meeting and awards such as business leader of the year, beautification, and small and large businesses of the year.

Cost is $65 per person.

Registration can be completed via the Chamber website, at www.mcminnville.org.