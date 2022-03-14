Allen Robert Methven 1947 - 2022

Allen Robert Methven departed the magnificent life he so beautifully created on March 14, 2022, at his home in the Willamette Valley, Oregon. He had held on for his 24th wedding anniversary to be celebrated with his wife, Jill, his family and friends. He was toasted joyfully and later that evening, alone with Jill and holding hands, he left to start his next adventure, free from his body that had served him well. He was a young 74-year-old.

He left in Allen-style, with great courage, much dignity, humor and love for all those who were there by his side for so many days. Asked how he was doing shortly before he passed, he replied, "Living the Dream." He had fought cancer for the last two and one-half years.

Allen was born September 29, 1947, in Renton, Washington, to Barbara Jean and Eugene Robert Methven. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill, with whom he shared a beautiful, adventurous marriage and life for 27 years. Allen fathered two children of his own, Nick and Scott, and three step- (bonus as he called them) children, Ryan, Ty and Trisha, all of whom he was so proud and loved dearly. He was thrilled to be the Papa of eight grandchildren, Berit, Brayden, Sophia, Mateas, Tyra, Ethan, Penelope and Lily. Allen had a fraternal twin brother, Gene, who passed away in 2015. They were the best of friends. Allen is survived by his little sister, Pam, whom he loved very much. Left behind as well is "Boo," Allen's loyal shadow, his dog. Then there are so many cherished friends with whom Allen grew rich, believing his richness was all of his friendships and all the joy, fun adventures and shenanigans he shared with them. He had a very broad circle of friends, all ages and genders, the common denominator being "the spirit of play" they shared. He loved his friends and would do anything for them.

Allen graduated from Renton High and soon thereafter enlisted in the Army. He landed in Germany, where he trained and practiced as a hygienist. Following his honorable discharge three years later, he used the GI bill to attend dental school at the University of Michigan, graduating in 1976. You would often hear Allen singing his alma mater, "The Victors" and "The Yellow and Blue," yelling out "Go, Blue" at many a football game. After graduation, Allen signed up for the Air Force and was stationed at Beale AF base in California, where he worked as a dentist for two years. He called it a mini-residency. After the Air Force, he moved his family to Northern Michigan where he began his career. After buying his first dental practice, he decided to open several more and mentor young men and women in their dental careers. Sixteen total, with one in Florida and three in Oregon, where he settled in 1997, marrying the love of his life, Jill, and raising their family in the Dundee Hills.

Always the entrepreneur, in 2000 Allen and Jill bought land in the Eola Hills, built their home, a winery and planted grapes. They had their first vintage in 2004, and jumped into the wine industry in the Willamette Valley, launching their Methven Family Vineyards brand. Allen loved working with his staff, both in his dental practice and at the vineyard, his patients, the wine club members and all the visitors with whom he would make instant friends, barrel taste and share stories. Always a sparkling smile, and twinkle in his eyes, he loved people He delighted in growing things and planted an orchard with cherry, apple, pear and plum trees, grew blueberries, studied beekeeping and shared the bounty of all the above with his friends.

He loved to be in the wilderness, hunting and fishing, as well as gardening, golfing, scuba diving, white water rafting and a competitive game of cribbage. You could also see him out on his tractor for hours at a time.

Allen was a very active member of Rotary for most of his professional career, making many donations to great causes and volunteering his time, most notably in Antigua, Guatemala, year after year.

He was known for being very Scottish and generous at the same time and always, always, the consummate host.

He was loved and will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 4, 2022, at Methven Family Vineyards,11400 S.E. Westland Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America's ToothFairy, the national children's oral health foundation.