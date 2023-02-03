Alleged machete assault suspect located in Portland

UPDATE Friday evening: The suspect and vehicle have been located in Portland.

----------------------------

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Amity man who allegedly attacked his brother with a machete shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Deputies responded to the assault call in the 300 block of Fifth Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and transferred by Life Flight Helicopter to a trauma hospital.

The suspect, identified as Peter Darius Huber, 33, fled prior to deputies arriving.

He was driving a white 2007 Toyota Highlander with Oregon license plate 148 NUE.

Anyone who has seen Huber or knows of his whereabouts should call 911.