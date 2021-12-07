Allan L. Coffelt 1939 - 2021

Allan L. Coffelt passed away at home December 7, 2021, at the age of 82, with his loving wife by his side.

Born July 25, 1939, to parents Hugh and Marguerite Coffelt, he attended grade school in Ballston, Oregon, and high school in Amity, Oregon, where he played on the school football team. He married Sheri in 1968, and they spent most of their life together in McMinnville, Oregon. He was employed at Willamina Plywood and later at SP Newsprint in Newberg.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri; two children; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He loved being out in the fresh air with a fishing rod in his hand or tossing a crab ring into the sea. Allan was a strong, kind man with a deep, quick laugh and a generous spirit.

To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.