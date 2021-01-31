Alice M. Schindler 1922 - 2021

Alice M. Schindler passed away January 31, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. She was 98.

Alice was born May 5, 1922, in Whiteson, Oregon, to William and Nellie Elizabeth Hardy. She graduated from Amity High School in 1940. After graduation, she worked as a policy typist for Oregon Mutual Insurance Company. She married Albert Schindler on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1954, and moved to Grand Island to farm with Albert. Along with Albert’s brother and sister-in-law, they raised cherries and operated the Schindler Farms fruit stand near Grand Island, selling corn, tomatoes, peaches, and other fruits and vegetables. They farmed on Grand Island until Albert passed away in 1980.

Alice loved helping others and was very active at St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville, where she participated in Bible studies, Altar Guild, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the church quilting group. She helped gather supplies for missionary kits, put the kits together, and took them to the post office for mailing. She often gave other ladies rides to church until she stopped driving at 85.

Alice is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Small of Newport, North Carolina; son, Dan (Darla); daughter, Linda Lamb (Greg); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at Hopewell Cemetery. Masks will be required. If you would like to watch the service over the internet via Zoom, please contact Linda Lamb at gpllamb@msn.com.

Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Henderson House in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.