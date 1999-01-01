Alice "June" Bagby Brown Fuchs 1921 - 2020

Alice was 99 years old when she passed at home in McMinnville, Oregon. Born February 3, 1921, in Oregon City, Oregon, she married Roland Brown and had nine children, five of whom have passed before her. She lived mostly in McMinnville, Oregon, Amity, Oregon, Tillamook, Oregon, and California from 1958 to 2020.

Her living children are Janice Miekle, Steven Brown, and Candace Seago, and too many grandchildren to mention. Over eight generations called her Mama June. Mom went by June, worked in food service, plywood mills, as a caregiver and in a video store.

She love holidays and family, Christmas best, snow, beaches, camping, traveling, Reno, shopping and sweets. She loved fast cars, had Mustangs and a motor bike. She had a need for speed. Even when it was cold out, my mom would get a scarf and coat, go out and put the top down and turn the heater on, and away she would go.

She had remarried Charles Fuchs. She is a widow.

She was the glue to this family.

No service due to COVID. She is at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. She has left such an emptiness.