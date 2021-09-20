Alexander Justin Payne 1980 - 2021

Gone Fishing and Gone too soon – Alex Payne

Alexander Justin Payne left this world for heaven far too soon on September 20, 2021.

Alex was born January 7, 1980, to Mark and Kelly (Finegan) Payne in McMinnville, Oregon. He was the second of three children. Alex was bright, sensitive, generous and had a wonderful zest for life and sense of humor. He loved fishing and hunting, spending time in nature and with family and friends. He also enjoyed drawing pictures of landscapes, barns, animals and even comics.

Alex graduated from Dayton High School in 1998, and attended Linn-Benton Community College. He was a roofing estimator and loved his job because he got to meet so many different people.

In January, Alex married Kayla Bradley, and they lived in Beaverton. They enjoyed taking in local events and exploring adventures all over the Northwest, often with their dogs, Dixie and Rusty.

Alex is survived by his parents, Mark and Kelly of Carlton; older brother, Mark “Rob” (Stephanie) Payne of Memphis, Tennessee; his younger sister, Natalie (Brian) Nieubuurt of Salem; his daughter from a previous marriage, Madison Payne; two nephews; and two nieces.

Alex was the life of the party who always had a good joke, a hearty laugh and a compliment. His gregarious spirit and generous heart made him easy to love and so hard to lose. His loss leaves a giant hole in the hearts of his wife and family that will never be filled, but we find comfort knowing he joins his heavenly family that we’re sure have lovingly welcomed him. So, for now, we love you more than you knew and miss you more than you realized we could, and we’ll see you at your favorite fishing hole when we meet again.