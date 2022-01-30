Alan Truman White 1936 - 2022

Alan Truman White was born August 26, 1936, in Modesto, California, to William Berthal White and Mildred Elnora (Basham) White. He was the first of four boys and last to leave this world to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Alan moved to Heaven on January 30, 2022, at the age of 85 years. He was preceded in death by both his parents; his brothers, Sam, Bill and Larry; his daughter, Rhonda; and grandson, Michael Drew. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jane; his daughters, Lana Drew (husband Kevin) and Cheryl Mayo (husband Ken); as well as eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Private burial is with family and friends; a celebration of life service for all is yet to be announced.