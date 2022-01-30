Alan T. White 1936 - 2022

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR ALAN T. WHITE

Alan Truman White was born August 26, 1936, in Modesto, California, and moved to Heaven January 30, 2022. During his 84+ years he touched many lives while serving his country, raising a family, serving His Lord and Savior, and having a successful business in Yamhill County for over 50 years.

His family will be remembering, honoring and celebrating his life beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Unionvale Countryside Community Church; they extend an invitation to all who would like to join in this memorial to him.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful, caring staff of Rock of Ages for their special care and love. Our community is blessed to have such outstanding people and a facility that meets critical needs to residents and family so tenderly.