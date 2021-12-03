Alan D. Porter 1956 - 2021

Alan D. Porter, 65, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 3, 2021. His wife, Marilyn, and daughters, Jennifer and Jamie, were at his bedside.

Alan was born July 15, 1956, to parents Howard “Dean” and Laura (Billings) Porter, in McMinnville, Oregon. Alan graduated from Sheridan High School and received a certificate from the Automotive Institute in Arizona. He was known for having several hobbies during his life, including racing, music, cooking, paintball and riding ATVs.

He married Marilyn, the love of his life, in 1976; she survives him. Alan is also survived by daughters, Jennifer (Porter) and husband Joe Bell, and Jamie and grandchildren, Kaylee, Jackson, Mya and Murphy. Alan was predeceased by his father, Dean.

In 1990, Alan gave his life to the Lord while attending the Sheridan Nazarene Church. Over the years Alan dedicated much of his time to the church and its members. He was part of the worship team for many years; a self-taught bass guitarist, he enjoyed singing and playing with his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. His new love for the Lord as well as singing and playing led him to join a traveling gospel quartet, several Celebrate Recovery worship teams in the area, and many of the local Christmas Cantatas.

Alan’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. December 18, 2021, at Dayton Christian Church, 520 Church Street, Dayton, OR 97114. Please note masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Freedom House Church, P.O. BOX 544, Dayton OR 97114