Aileen Wilson 1945 - 2020

Aileen Wilson of McMinnville, Oregon, and longtime resident of Amity, died March 20, 2020. She was 74 years old. Aileen will be remembered as a devoted wife, caring mother and a loving grandmother of four grandsons.

Aileen was born in 1945 in Aberdeen, Scotland, to parents Alexander and Gertrude Reid. She and her family then moved to Thurso, Scotland.

In 1965, Aileen married Roy Wilson of Edmonds, Washington, in Thurso before moving to the United States. They spent 52 wonderful years together before Roy’s passing in 2017. Aileen will always be remembered for her spirit, courage to start a life and family in a different country, and her strong moral compass. Aileen was a very down to earth and genuine person. She will be missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Vela and her family (her husband Ruben Vela and her children, Austin Vela, Tyler Vela and Spencer Vela); and her son, Jeff Wilson and his family (his wife Holly Wilson and his son, Carter Wilson). She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Gertrude; and her brother, David. It was Aileen’s wish to remember her as she was in life. Per her request, there will be no funeral.

