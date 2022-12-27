After high wind event, scattered outages remain Tuesday evening

UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, McMinnville Water & Light reported scattered outages west of McMinnville and inside city limits following heavy winds throughout the day. Power remained on in most areas of McMinnville, but customers in western hill areas including Peavine Road, Orchard View, and Baker Creek Road had lost power starting Tuesday morning, with new outages reported Tuesday afternoon. More outages were reported throughout the day, including Lafayette Avenue and the Villard-Storey streets area near Linfield University campus, according to Water & Light spokeswoman Trina McManus. She said around 300 total customers were without power at 4:30 p.m., but that number keeps changing because a new outage might crop up just as crews restore power in another location. "We expect all customers to have power restored by tonight, though it may take until the wee hours," on Dec. 28, McManus said.

Outages were affecting parts of Newberg, Dundee, Dayton, Yamhill, Amity, Bellevue, Sheridan, Willamina and Grand Ronde, as well as rural areas outside McMinnville. Portland General Electric reported 97 outages in the county, affecting 2,096 customers.

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for the Willamette Valley, until 4 p.m. today, but high gusts continued into the evening.

It warned that south winds will be sustained at 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Widespread power outages are expected, it said, and as of 11:40 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 1,879 outages, down from 1,898 just half an hour earlier.